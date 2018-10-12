1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Members This Year are Expected to Make Earnings Beyond One's Imagination…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

As BTS is continuously rewriting the history of Kpop industry, people started to get curious about what their earnings are.

millions and billions?!

It's been estimated in one of the recent broadcasts that BTS' annual income is roughly about $100 million. Attesting to this, BTS newly moved into an apartment located in Hannam Dong which is quoted more than $8 million.

Some have analyzed that the group made profits exceeding $60 million upon releasing their repackage album LOVE YOURSELF: Answer released in August. Assuming that most of the profit distribution works in a ratio of 6:4 where the agency gets 6 and artists get 4, adjusted amounts of individual members are expected to be beyond one's imagination.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Critics forecasted each member to make more than $10 million when the profits earned in overseas countries are taken into consideration. It could be less, as the contractual relationship between BTS members and the agency was never disclosed to the public. However, it's been said that they would still be having at least a few million dollars to $10 million of profit per person.

These earnings mean a lot to 7 members who managed to achieve their dream passing through all the hardships and staying in the narrowest room for the past few years.

On the matter, people said "They deserve more", "I'm concerned about their initial contract. It might have written something disadvantageous for BTS members", "Their earnings are reasonable for what they did. They've spread Kpop throughout the world".

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism announced their decision in awarding 'Hwa-Gwan Order of Culture' to entire BTS group members who contributed to developing a Korean pop culture to the worldwide countries.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT