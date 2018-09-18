These Male Idol Members Are All from This One City!

Busan is the second largest city of South Korea, located in the South-eastern part of the country. Adjacent to the sea, it is mainly famous for its beautiful beaches such as Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach, and delicious seafood dishes.

I think I wanna move to that city…

The city also attracts millions of travelers every year, with its diverse attractions which include fascinating night view, vibrant local markets, the biggest department store in the world, and even beautiful mountains with old temples and nice hiking tracks.

But, when we're talking about Busan, we can never leave out the fact that it especially produced a lot of prominent male idols. Of course, this seems natural, as it's the second largest city after Seoul. But still, we can't deny the feeling that there's something extra special and attractive about idols from Busan! Plus, the unique dialect of Busan always upgrades idols' charms by making them sound more manly and cool.

Now, which idols are we talking about? Just check out the list below!

1. BTS' Jungkook & Jimin

2. Wanna One's Kang Daniel, Hwang Minhyun, Park Woojin

3. WINNER's Kang Seungyoon, Lee Seunghoon

4. B1A4's Sandeul

5. Seventeen's Woozi

And so many more including Ren from NU'EST, Sungjin, Dowoon from Day6, Im Yeongmin from MXM, Im Siwan, Kim Dongjun from ZE:A, and the list could go on forever…! There's no doubt that Busan is the city of talents, right?

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

