1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

These Male Idol Members Are All from This One City!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Online Community

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt, Online Community

Busan is the second largest city of South Korea, located in the South-eastern part of the country. Adjacent to the sea, it is mainly famous for its beautiful beaches such as Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach, and delicious seafood dishes.

I think I wanna move to that city…

Photo from VoomVoom

Photo from VoomVoom

The city also attracts millions of travelers every year, with its diverse attractions which include fascinating night view, vibrant local markets, the biggest department store in the world, and even beautiful mountains with old temples and nice hiking tracks.

Photo from VoomVoom

Photo from VoomVoom

Photo from VoomVoom

Photo from VoomVoom

But, when we're talking about Busan, we can never leave out the fact that it especially produced a lot of prominent male idols. Of course, this seems natural, as it's the second largest city after Seoul. But still, we can't deny the feeling that there's something extra special and attractive about idols from Busan! Plus, the unique dialect of Busan always upgrades idols' charms by making them sound more manly and cool.

Now, which idols are we talking about? Just check out the list below!

1. BTS' Jungkook & Jimin

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

2. Wanna One's Kang Daniel, Hwang Minhyun, Park Woojin 

Woojin, Daniel, Minhyun with former Busan Mayor Mr. Seo Byeong Soo, Photo from Twitter @bsy8680

Woojin, Daniel, Minhyun with former Busan Mayor Mr. Seo Byeong Soo, Photo from Twitter @bsy8680

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

3. WINNER's Kang Seungyoon, Lee Seunghoon

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

4. B1A4's Sandeul 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

5. Seventeen's Woozi 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

And so many more including Ren from NU'EST, Sungjin, Dowoon from Day6, Im Yeongmin from MXM, Im Siwan, Kim Dongjun from ZE:A, and the list could go on forever…! There's no doubt that Busan is the city of talents, right?

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT