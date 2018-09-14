"I Was Travelling Abroad and BTS Passed by Like This"

BTS couldn't hide their goofiness even when they were abroad!

Their unstoppable goofiness is so so adorable!!!!!

Recently on various online communities, a short video clip of BTS members went viral. It was because BTS members, who are already well-known for their playfulness, were once again giving off their goofiness.

In the released video, members are marching towards somewhere in a line with Jungkook in the lead.

J-Hope is swinging his arms back and forth, taking jumpy steps, and V, who's second in the line, is rocking his head with his arms wide stretched to his sides.

Jimin, who's next to V, is pretending to be flying like a bird, and Jin, who's coming from the very end, is filming all of the crazy situation happening in the front.

The day they were captured in the video was when they visited Hawaii for their reality show, BTS' Bon Voyage Season 2, which was aired in the summer of last year.

It has been told that, the reason members almost danced on the street, was because they were hyped up by the music playing from Jungkook's speaker.

It has also been revealed that the video was taken by an ARMY who spotted them by chance.

Upon seeing the clip, netizens commented, "Even from far away, you can tell it's BTS!", "Why the hell are they walking in such a cute way", "The fan who saw that in person is so lucky."

Meanwhile, BTS Bon Voyage Season 3 will air its first episode on September 18 via Naver V LIVE. In this season, the story of BTS in Malta will be portrayed.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

