1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Former Dalshabet Member VIKI Furiously Criticized the Sponsorship Offer She Has Received

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

One of the Korean female celebrity showed discomfort over the sponsorship offer.

And the message was "Let's meet. I'll let you earn lots of money"

On September 9, actress Baek Da Eun, a former Dal★shabet member (Viki) posted on her Instagram "Don't send me these things. I am working hard, and I'm doing well."

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

She disclosed a screenshot of the direct message, where the message said "Hello. Please contact me if you are interested in receiving a long-term sponsorship."

However surprisingly, this isn't the first time celebrities' sponsorship-related issues have been raised.

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Photo from Instagram @top.eunhye

Entertainer Koo Ji Sung in July revealed sponsorship messages that she has received, the so-called 'invisible black hand', and furiously criticized the sender by intimidating "If you send this to me once more, I will reveal the ID."

Also in 2016, a former TAHITI member Jisoo let the problem come to the surface by publicizing sponsors' business terms.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

While it is an admitted fact that numbers of celebrities are continuously receiving sponsorship, and many are consistently contacting to offer the sponsorship, netizens pitched in their voices on the issue "Do we still have sponsors these days?", "Just reveal their IDs".

Meanwhile, Baek Da Eun after withdrawing from Dal★shabet in 2012 worked as a weathercaster for a while and currently is working as an actress and dance instructor.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT