Former Dalshabet Member VIKI Furiously Criticized the Sponsorship Offer She Has Received

One of the Korean female celebrity showed discomfort over the sponsorship offer.

And the message was "Let's meet. I'll let you earn lots of money"

On September 9, actress Baek Da Eun, a former Dal★shabet member (Viki) posted on her Instagram "Don't send me these things. I am working hard, and I'm doing well."

She disclosed a screenshot of the direct message, where the message said "Hello. Please contact me if you are interested in receiving a long-term sponsorship."

However surprisingly, this isn't the first time celebrities' sponsorship-related issues have been raised.

Entertainer Koo Ji Sung in July revealed sponsorship messages that she has received, the so-called 'invisible black hand', and furiously criticized the sender by intimidating "If you send this to me once more, I will reveal the ID."

Also in 2016, a former TAHITI member Jisoo let the problem come to the surface by publicizing sponsors' business terms.

While it is an admitted fact that numbers of celebrities are continuously receiving sponsorship, and many are consistently contacting to offer the sponsorship, netizens pitched in their voices on the issue "Do we still have sponsors these days?", "Just reveal their IDs".

Meanwhile, Baek Da Eun after withdrawing from Dal★shabet in 2012 worked as a weathercaster for a while and currently is working as an actress and dance instructor.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

