JUNGKOOK's Unrealistically Long Slender Legs Let Fans Guess His Legs are 2m Long

On August 29, Naver V LIVE broadcasted Bangtan News: Behind The anSwer.

Look at his golden body proportion!!

Under the instruction of V and Jungkook, members played a game in two teams: 'Aggo (Achasan Grubby boy team) vs. Haggo (Hawaii Grubby boy team)'.

After a telepathy game, they began a croquis game where members are to draw the opposing team for 15 seconds who are dancing the song's highlight.

However, one of the most eye-catching parts was Jungkook's slender legs. Jungkook was wearing the white t-shirt with black slacks, and his legs were spread out with no end in sight.

Although it has been widely known that Jungkook has a perfect body proportion, he comparatively had longer legs than any other members.

Netizens watching the V LIVE responded "I thought Jungkook's legs were at least 2m long", "It was shocking every time Jungkook stood up", "This is the golden-proportion".

Meanwhile, Jungkook conveyed his thoughts on wrapping up the long round of LOVE YOURSELF series which was continued on for 2 and a half years.

On their LOVE YOURSELF: Answer album, he said "I feel proud, but sad at the same time. But I hope ARMYs are satisfied with our last album."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

