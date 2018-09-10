1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK's Unrealistically Long Slender Legs Let Fans Guess His Legs are 2m Long

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

On August 29, Naver V LIVE broadcasted Bangtan News: Behind The anSwer.

Look at his golden body proportion!!

Under the instruction of V and Jungkook, members played a game in two teams: 'Aggo (Achasan Grubby boy team) vs. Haggo (Hawaii Grubby boy team)'.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

After a telepathy game, they began a croquis game where members are to draw the opposing team for 15 seconds who are dancing the song's highlight.

However, one of the most eye-catching parts was Jungkook's slender legs. Jungkook was wearing the white t-shirt with black slacks, and his legs were spread out with no end in sight.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Although it has been widely known that Jungkook has a perfect body proportion, he comparatively had longer legs than any other members.

Netizens watching the V LIVE responded "I thought Jungkook's legs were at least 2m long", "It was shocking every time Jungkook stood up", "This is the golden-proportion".

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Meanwhile, Jungkook conveyed his thoughts on wrapping up the long round of LOVE YOURSELF series which was continued on for 2 and a half years.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

On their LOVE YOURSELF: Answer album, he said "I feel proud, but sad at the same time. But I hope ARMYs are satisfied with our last album."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT