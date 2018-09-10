1 읽는 중

"Purple You All ♥" BTS Never Missed Greeting to ARMYs During the World Tour Concert

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS revealed their unstinting love to fans even they were having a busy overseas schedule.

We Purple you too!!

On September 9, BTS uploaded a photo and a short video with the caption stating, "ARMY and BTS, Purple you All".

In the video, BTS gathered together on the stage and adjusted camera in order that fans can be shown in the camera during the LA concert in the U.S.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

The members seemed as they wanted to remember the moments forever, so they kept captured the moment in the camera and their eyes.

Also, a photo that was uploaded together with a video was member JUNGKOOK's photo.

Photo from BTS Twitter

Photo from BTS Twitter

In the photo, JUNGKOOK was staring at the camera with round wide eyes and added cute charm by making a little finger heart.

By saying, "Thank you-ouuu", JUNGKOOK expressed gratitude to fans.

These were a photo and a video, that represents BTS members are trying to communicate with fans even in the busy schedules.

Photo from V-Live screenshot

Photo from V-Live screenshot

Also, on September 7, BTS communicated with fans via V-Live.

Started at the Seoul concert in August, BTS are still having 33 LOVE YOURSELF world tour concerts in 16 cities such as; North America, Europe, Japan, and etc., until February 2019.

By Gothesun and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

