"Thanks to the Ardent Support"…Dubai Fountain Show to Replay EXO's Song in September

It's been announced on August 29 that UAE's Dubai fountain show with a background music of EXO's Power will resume for the whole month of September.

'Power' will be played all throughout September!

Emar, who is running the Dubai fountain show reported: "Due to popular demand, ‘Power’ by @weareoneEXO will play at 8:00 PM at The Dubai Fountain in #DowntownDubai throughout September."

While Emar operated the fountain show as a one-time event in January, targetting fans of EXO who's also popular in the Middle East, it had extended the show until March, thanks to the audiences' positive response.

Usually, songs of well-known singers such as Michael Jackon and Whitney Houston, or traditional Arabian songs were played as background music of Dubai fountain show, the global tourist attraction. Usage of EXO's music marked the first time the fountain took K-pop as its theme.

Dubai fountain show is recognized as one of the world's three fountain shows, along with Bellagio fountain show in Las Vegas, US, and Montjuic fountain show of Barcelona, Spain.

Magnificent sights are created as jets of water spout up as high as 150m, moving in harmony with the theme song and colorful lightings.

In Dubai, a supersized LED show has also been held on July 14, in which faces of EXO members appeared on the facade of Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, close to the fountain.

