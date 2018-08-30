1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Thanks to the Ardent Support"…Dubai Fountain Show to Replay EXO's Song in September

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Dubai Culture

Photo from Dubai Culture

It's been announced on August 29 that UAE's Dubai fountain show with a background music of EXO's Power will resume for the whole month of September.

'Power' will be played all throughout September!

Photo from Dubai Culture

Photo from Dubai Culture

Emar, who is running the Dubai fountain show reported: "Due to popular demand, ‘Power’ by @weareoneEXO will play at 8:00 PM at The Dubai Fountain in #DowntownDubai throughout September."

While Emar operated the fountain show as a one-time event in January, targetting fans of EXO who's also popular in the Middle East, it had extended the show until March, thanks to the audiences' positive response.

Photo from Dubai Culture

Photo from Dubai Culture

Usually, songs of well-known singers such as Michael Jackon and Whitney Houston, or traditional Arabian songs were played as background music of Dubai fountain show, the global tourist attraction. Usage of EXO's music marked the first time the fountain took K-pop as its theme.

Dubai fountain show is recognized as one of the world's three fountain shows, along with Bellagio fountain show in Las Vegas, US, and Montjuic fountain show of Barcelona, Spain.

Magnificent sights are created as jets of water spout up as high as 150m, moving in harmony with the theme song and colorful lightings.

Photo from Twitter @BurjKhalifa

Photo from Twitter @BurjKhalifa

In Dubai, a supersized LED show has also been held on July 14, in which faces of EXO members appeared on the facade of Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, close to the fountain.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT