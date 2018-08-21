1 읽는 중

BTS' World Tour Completely Sold Out, Ticket Sales Estimated to be Over 80 Billion Won

Photo from BTS official Twitter

BTS can now be called the 'sellout sonyeondan'.

Could be even more than 80 billion!

Photo from BTS official Twitter

BTS' world tour concerts are constantly recording perfect sellouts. Their world tour entitled, LOVE YOURSELF, includes concerts in 16 cities around the world. From the first stop Seoul, tickets for every cities were sold out as soon as they were open. Through this concert that's being held for the first time since they topped on Billboard charts, it is estimated that their sales will be at least 80 billion won.

Photo from Bighit Ent.

According to BigHit Entertainment on August 20, tickets for BTS' world tour in 12 cities have been sold out. This means that, aside from 380,000 tickets for the four dome tours in Japan, which are to start selling on August 27, all other 410,000 tickets have been sold out.

Photo from BTS official Twitter

The start of their world tour will take place on August 25~26, at Seoul Olympic Stadium, the dream venue of every Korean singer. A total of 90,000 audiences are the lucky ones who would see the debut stages of BTS' new songs for their own eyes at the Seoul concert.

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Calculating the average price of the tickets as 105,000 won, sales of Seoul concerts are expected to be around 9.45 billion won. Furthermore, applying the same price to all the 790,000 audiences of the entire tour, total sales would reach at least 82.9 billion won.

According to an official of BigHit Entertainment, BTS' overseas concerts are priced more expensively compared to domestic shows, and therefore, there's a possibility that their total sales would even be more than that.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

