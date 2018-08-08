What JOHN LEGEND Handed BTS Members Who Were Thrilled to Meet Him

BTS and John Legend's encounter. How did it really go?

They just couldn't believe it!

BTS performed their debut stage of the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear at 2018 Billboard Music Awards. And at the site of the awards, they interacted with various stars, proving their aspect as a global idol. The artist they met right after Taylor Swift, was no other than John Legend.

V, who has mentioned numerous times that he's a big fan of John Legend, looked the most excited out of all members.

Members continuously chanted, "John Legend!", as they entered his waiting room. Legend greeted them with warm hugs, and RM delightfully said, "Fanboys are here, sir."

As RM confessed that V's a big fan of Legend, he held tight on to V's hand, gave an encouraging pat on his shoulder.

Then, Legend posed for a picture with BTS, his fans who grew up to be the world's most popular idol. Members of BTS taught Legend how to make a 'Korean-style mini heart' and while Legend seemed to struggle at first, he soon succeeded in making one.

After the photo session, Legend took out something from his own bag. "My daughter is a huge fan of you guys," he said as he pulled out BTS' album. "She wanted me to get you guys' sign if I meet BTS," he said.

RM found a pen right away, and each member took turns to sincerely sign their album.

Legend highly praised BTS, commenting, "You guys are blowing up America, man. It's huge. You're already big everywhere else."

Being complimented by John Legend, who has always been a big idol for them, Suga and J-Hope laughed as if they couldn't believe the situation. RM murmured, "We are giving our signs to John Legend…", and Suga also said in a daze, "Our album came out of John Legend's bag…."

"Everyone feels like dreaming," RM explained to John Legend about how incredible the situation was for them.

As every member finished signing, John Legend expressed his appreciation in Korean, saying, "Gamsahapnida," and BTS members responded with pleasant applause.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

