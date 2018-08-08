1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What JOHN LEGEND Handed BTS Members Who Were Thrilled to Meet Him

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

BTS and John Legend's encounter. How did it really go?

They just couldn't believe it!

BTS performed their debut stage of the album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear at 2018 Billboard Music Awards. And at the site of the awards, they interacted with various stars, proving their aspect as a global idol. The artist they met right after Taylor Swift, was no other than John Legend.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

V, who has mentioned numerous times that he's a big fan of John Legend, looked the most excited out of all members.

Members continuously chanted, "John Legend!", as they entered his waiting room. Legend greeted them with warm hugs, and RM delightfully said, "Fanboys are here, sir."

As RM confessed that V's a big fan of Legend, he held tight on to V's hand, gave an encouraging pat on his shoulder.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Then, Legend posed for a picture with BTS, his fans who grew up to be the world's most popular idol. Members of BTS taught Legend how to make a 'Korean-style mini heart' and while Legend seemed to struggle at first, he soon succeeded in making one.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

After the photo session, Legend took out something from his own bag. "My daughter is a huge fan of you guys," he said as he pulled out BTS' album. "She wanted me to get you guys' sign if I meet BTS," he said.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

RM found a pen right away, and each member took turns to sincerely sign their album.

Legend highly praised BTS, commenting, "You guys are blowing up America, man. It's huge. You're already big everywhere else."

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Being complimented by John Legend, who has always been a big idol for them, Suga and J-Hope laughed as if they couldn't believe the situation. RM murmured, "We are giving our signs to John Legend…", and Suga also said in a daze, "Our album came out of John Legend's bag…."

"Everyone feels like dreaming," RM explained to John Legend about how incredible the situation was for them.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from BANGTANTV Youtube Screenshot.

As every member finished signing, John Legend expressed his appreciation in Korean, saying, "Gamsahapnida," and BTS members responded with pleasant applause.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT