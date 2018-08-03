Fans Are Raving Over BTS V's Crazily Handsome Face

BTS V's overwhelming handsomeness has heated up the Internet once again.

His face is shining brighter under poor fluorescent light than stage lighting?!?!

On July 31, a video that captured behind scenes of Billboard Music Awards 2018, was uploaded via BTS' official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

In this 36 minutes-long video, many episodes were included. But what caught fans' attention the most was V's shocking beauty.

Right ahead of BTS' performance, V was sitting down in the waiting room. As the camera zoomed in towards him, he shows his phone with which he was reading an article on BTS winning BBMA's Top Social Artist award for two consecutive years. At the same time, he made an amazed look, and his well-defined face was shot in close-up.

As the video was filmed indoors, he was under a normal fluorescent light, not stage lighting. However, even under this poor lighting and extreme close-up shot, his facial features were unbelievably flawless.

At V's stunning beauty, fans raved on and on. "I'm tearing up because he's so handsome", "How would it feel like to live with that face?", "Not a single feature of his face is less perfect", "It's tiring to say that he's good-looking", "He's facial features are clearer than my future", "The country has to stand in the front to protect that face".

One thing that made fans curious from the clip, was the sight of a thick double eyelid on V's face. Some fans who thought V's eyes are mono-lid threw questions about this. However, according to V's tweet from 2015, he said, "I was mono-lid for 21 years, but from some moment, double eyelids started settling, and they won't disappear. I think I should just live like this. Please don't deny my new look."

With or without double eyelids, V's face occasionally comes as a pleasant shock to ARMYs.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

