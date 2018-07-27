JOHN CENA Speaks about the Reason Why He Became a Big Fan of BTS

John Cena, the famous American wrestler and actor, revealed the reason he became a fan of BTS. This was during an interview done on July 21, on the red carpet for his upcoming film, Bumblebee.

“When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm,” he said.

He said, "I'm a fan of fandom, That's why I love places like Comic-Con. That's why I love WWE. Because people show their passion. When I became aware of the BTS phenomenon, it hit me by storm. I listened to their music. I enjoy their music, but I really enjoy the following and the passion they create. I think that’s something special."

Furthermore, he also emphasized how incredible BTS' success is, by saying, "And especially for them to be the first to take K-pop and make it global, that truly is a testament to how well they do their job. So I'm just a fan of what they do and the passion that they evoke out of people. I think it's really special."

He even expressed his hope to come across BTS one day. "I'm petitioning to be their secret bodyguard. I'm currently doing some business in China, and China's really close to Korea, so you never know what can happen. I get closer to them, [but] I think they're actually here in the States though. So we may be passing each other."

Also about his bias, J-Hope, he said, "J-Hope is my favorite, just because he's got a little street cred like myself."

Check out the full interview from below!

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com