"I'd Like to Be In a Relationship"…Reason for KANG DANIEL's Frank Confession?

Wanna One's Kang Daniel said "I want to date someone" after hearing the song Yong Joon Hyung has made.

Nooooo Daniel.. fans are not ready yet

It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets aired on July 5 featured WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel, Highlight's Yong Junhyung, NCT's Mark, and actor Lee Yi Kyung on their trip to Danang, Vietnam.

Kang Daniel, Yong Junhyung, and Lee Yi Kyung went off to tour Hoi An, and Yong disclosed his newly released song Between Calm and Passion. Prior to listening to the song, Lee threatened Yong that he would be really honest with the review, but he actually complimented how great composer Yong is. And Kang said it makes him want to date someone.

From the program trailer, fans wondered how Kang on his trip to Danang ended up mentioning about getting into a relationship. But it seems like Kang expressed the fluttering emotion he felt after listening to Yong's song.

On their journey, they visited a sandy beach and wrote down things they wished to say. Kang wrote, "Let's be happy."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

