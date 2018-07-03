BLACKPINK's "Fifth Member" SEUNGRI to Release Solo Album in Five Years

Seungri of BIGBANG is releasing his first solo full-length album.

Finally after five years!

YG Entertainment announced this news through its official blog on July 3. The album is entitled THE GREAT SEUNGRI, and the release date is set for July 20.

Yang Hyunsuk, YG's CEO, also posted on his personal Instagram the same day that Seungri will start filming his music video for three days. Mr.Yang also added that he'll be visiting the shooting site to support Seungri.

Seungri's latest solo promotion took place five years ago when he released the album Let's Talk About Love in August of 2013.

Seungri had recently gained spotlight when he showed off his special intimacy with BLACKPINK, the one and only girl group of YG. In a video uploaded on BLACKPINK's official Instagram, he proudly took the center and danced to DDU-DU DDU-DU. It's been told that this video was made from Seungri's surprise idea to promote BLACKPINK's new song.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

