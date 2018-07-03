1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's "Fifth Member" SEUNGRI to Release Solo Album in Five Years

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Photo from Instagram @seungriseyo

Seungri of BIGBANG is releasing his first solo full-length album.

Finally after five years!

Photo from YG Ent.

Photo from YG Ent.

YG Entertainment announced this news through its official blog on July 3. The album is entitled THE GREAT SEUNGRI, and the release date is set for July 20.

Yang Hyunsuk, YG's CEO, also posted on his personal Instagram the same day that Seungri will start filming his music video for three days. Mr.Yang also added that he'll be visiting the shooting site to support Seungri.

Seungri's latest solo promotion took place five years ago when he released the album Let's Talk About Love in August of 2013.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Seungri had recently gained spotlight when he showed off his special intimacy with BLACKPINK, the one and only girl group of YG. In a video uploaded on BLACKPINK's official Instagram, he proudly took the center and danced to DDU-DU DDU-DU. It's been told that this video was made from Seungri's surprise idea to promote BLACKPINK's new song.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT