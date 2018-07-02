1 읽는 중

사회

"Handsome Boy Next to Pretty Girl" Sight of V & JISOO Having a Talk Was Caught!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Conversation of the 'visuals'!

The sight of BTS V and BLACKPINK Jisoo having a conversation was caught. This moment can be seen from a short clip uploaded on an Instagram account of an ARMY.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

As V starts talking to Jisoo, Jisoo listens carefully, holding her hair back.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

In the video, Jisoo looks like she saying 'Ne? (Pardon?)'. As V continues talking, Jisoo concentrates on his words. After V stops speaking, Jisoo turns her head away as if she understood what he said.

What these two conversed about, haven't become known. But it looks like V was explaining something to Jisoo.

Fans are commenting, 'They look friendly with each other,' and are sending cheers at this unexpected friendship. Just by watching the 'visuals' of each group talking, I feel like my eyes are being blessed!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

