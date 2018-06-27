1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How TAEYEON Scolded Fans Who Kept Asking Her to Change Hair Colors

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Taeyeon is one of the idols who can pull off just about any kind of hair color. But, was that also a problem? She had once poured out her confusing feelings about changing hair colors.

Which color do you think suits her best?

Through the comment section of her Instagram, she communicated with her fans. She first wrote, "When I dyed my hair black, you guys asked me to dye them brown~~~~ Dye them brown."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Then she continued, "And then you guys asked me to do blonde hair, a very white-blonde hair", "So I did a very white-blonde as if my head's gonna break down, but then black hair again?ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Do you guys wanna dieeeee?"

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

She ended this delightful conversation with her fans by admitting, "But you guy know that I myself can't leave my hair alone.. That's why I got them cut out."

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT