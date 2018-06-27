How TAEYEON Scolded Fans Who Kept Asking Her to Change Hair Colors

Taeyeon is one of the idols who can pull off just about any kind of hair color. But, was that also a problem? She had once poured out her confusing feelings about changing hair colors.

Which color do you think suits her best?

Through the comment section of her Instagram, she communicated with her fans. She first wrote, "When I dyed my hair black, you guys asked me to dye them brown~~~~ Dye them brown."

Then she continued, "And then you guys asked me to do blonde hair, a very white-blonde hair", "So I did a very white-blonde as if my head's gonna break down, but then black hair again?ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ Do you guys wanna dieeeee?"

She ended this delightful conversation with her fans by admitting, "But you guy know that I myself can't leave my hair alone.. That's why I got them cut out."

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

