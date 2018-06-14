1 읽는 중

"Hyung, I'm sorry…" What Was V's Truth Untold to JIN?

Photo from V LIVE

The main event of BTS FESTA, 2018 BTS PROM PARTY was held on June 13 in celebration of the 5th anniversary.

Hahaha

Photo from BigHit Ent.

During each time of 'RE;VIEW ' and 'PRE;VIEW', BTS talked about their past and future.

Photo from V LIVE

And members were given the time of 'RE;PLY The Truth Untold' to inquire ones' innermost feelings with an anonymous confession to each member. When the face of one member popped up on screen, anonymous replies were tagged below and members started to talk about its content.

Photo from V LIVE

Who do you think wrote this anonymous reply to JIN?

"Hyung, I'm sorry. The cloth that I gave you as your birthday present…"

Photo from V LIVE

V confessed that he wrote it, and when members shouted out "It is anonymous!", he quickly mentioned "Okay, I have no idea who that anonymous one is. I thought there was only one of that coat that JIN received as his gift. But there were more of that."

Photo from V LIVE

Then JIN replied "But V gave that to me. So that must be only one for me. I try to keep the things from members close by my side."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

