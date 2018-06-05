What Has RM A.K.A. "The King of Destruction" Done to JUNGKOOK?

A tweet was uploaded on June 3 via BTS' Official Twitter. RM mentioned, "I actually am a very prudent and meticulous person but.."

Why did you do that to Jungkookie, RM!?

And he uploaded a photo of his hand with the caption "I saved it for today.."

What have RM done? Let's take a look at their live stage on Inkigayo.

On this day, BTS performed FAKE LOVE and Anpanman.

SUGA was rapping his line in FAKE LOVE andrest of the members were standing at the back horizontally. Each member started their choreography and when RM grabbed JUNGKOOK's shirt, his shirt got unbuttoned.

This occurred unexpectedly and JUNGKOOK tried to button his shirt throughout the song, and RM smiled as though he felt sorry for JUNGKOOK.

RM, who is also known as the "King of destruction", often broke things around him. And the day when he destroyed(?) JUNGKOOK's button, he wittily tweeted about his mistake. He said "I saved it for today.." as his mistake got praised by the fans.

On June 3, BTS almost received a full mark in Inkigayo and was ranked no.1. They were hereby crowned eight-times starting KBS 2TV Music Bank on May 25, MBC Music Core on May 26, SBS Inkigayo on May 27, MBC Show Champion on May 30, Mnet MCountdown on May 31, KBS Music Bank on June 1, MBC Music core on June 2, and SBS Inkigayo on June 3.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

