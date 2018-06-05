1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

What Has RM A.K.A. "The King of Destruction" Done to JUNGKOOK?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Official Twitter

Photo from Official Twitter

A tweet was uploaded on June 3 via BTS' Official Twitter. RM mentioned, "I actually am a very prudent and meticulous person but.."

Why did you do that to Jungkookie, RM!?

And he uploaded a photo of his hand with the caption "I saved it for today.."

What have RM done? Let's take a look at their live stage on Inkigayo.

Photo from Official Twitter

Photo from Official Twitter

Photo from Official Twitter

Photo from Official Twitter

On this day, BTS performed FAKE LOVE and Anpanman.  

SUGA was rapping his line in FAKE LOVE andrest of the members were standing at the back horizontally. Each member started their choreography and when RM grabbed JUNGKOOK's shirt, his shirt got unbuttoned.

This occurred unexpectedly and JUNGKOOK tried to button his shirt throughout the song, and RM smiled as though he felt sorry for JUNGKOOK.

Photo from Inkigayo

Photo from Inkigayo

RM, who is also known as the "King of destruction", often broke things around him. And the day when he destroyed(?) JUNGKOOK's button, he wittily tweeted about his mistake. He said "I saved it for today.." as his mistake got praised by the fans.

On June 3, BTS almost received a full mark in Inkigayo and was ranked no.1. They were hereby crowned eight-times starting KBS 2TV Music Bank on May 25, MBC Music Core on May 26, SBS Inkigayo on May 27, MBC Show Champion on May 30, Mnet MCountdown on May 31, KBS Music Bank on June 1, MBC Music core on June 2, and SBS Inkigayo on June 3.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT