The Hesitant Moment of BEBE REXHA Requesting BTS V to Take a Selfie Together at 2018 BBMAs

American Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha took a photo with BTS V. How did it happen?

She's an I-ARMY!

Bebe Rexha sat behind BTS at 2018 Billboard Music Awards held on May 20.

From the video clip, Bebe Rexha was visibly on the lookout for an opportunity to talk to V, fiddling her phone.

Soon Bebe Rexha made up her mind, touched V on his shoulder and had a conversation.

And to take a selfie, she went up close to V and brought her phone in front of his face.

After taking a short video, Bebe Rexha started to fan herself as she seemed quite excited.

A short clip Bebe Rexha filmed this day was disclosed via her Instagram live. Bebe Rexha in the video leaned her face on V's shoulder and it became the envy of female fans.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

