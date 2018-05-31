1 읽는 중

Why Do BLACKPINK LISA and ROSÉ Always Fight?

Photo from High Cut

Photo from High Cut

BLACKPINK LISA and ROSÉ are friends born in 1997 popular for the "Lee-Chaeng" chemistry.

True friends always repeat the endless fight-reconcile process

Born in New Zealand and Thailand, it is really adorable to see ROSÉ and LISA fighting in awkward Korean.

ROSÉ during a radio broadcast said, "LISA speaks Korean really well, especially during a quarrel. I always lose when we fight."

JISOO revealed that LISA and ROSÉ fight each other frequently. When BLACKPINK members appeared in SBS Running Man, JISOO asked ROSÉ why she is fighting LISA. The game was to give 3 reasons in 5 seconds, and ROSÉ answered: "because LISA ignores me, acts like she's cool and speaks rough words."

Photo from SBS

Photo from SBS

Although she said in such way, they actually are the best friends. While talking to her fans, ROSÉ explained: "LISA doesn't speak rough words, and even if she does, it's okay cause we are friends!"

Fans have spotted LISA and ROSÉ fighting in their reality TV program BLACKPINK HOUSE, but they seemed happy. ROSÉ told LISA "Even though we fight a lot, I still love you a lot."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

