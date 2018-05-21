1 읽는 중

Taylor Swift·Tyra Banks Expresses Love for BTS

Photo from Instagram @taylorswift

BTS is gaining recognition from global stars. Now, it looks like BTS can truly be called a 'world-class star'.

She wrote "BTS 4EVER"

Photo from Instagram @taylorswift

On May 20 (local time), pop star Taylor Swift left a proof of herself having a happy time with BTS. Taylor Swift is a worldwide star who has over a hundred million followers on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and BTS attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held on the same day.

She posted on her Instagram, a photo she took with BTS and wrote a caption saying "BTS, So great meeting you!! You're killing it!!" She also uploaded on her Instagram story, with a caption "BTS 4EVER."

Photo from Instagram @tyrabanks

Tyra Banks, a top model, also uploaded a video she took with BTS. These two also met up at the BBMAs. With Tyra Banks in the middle, they are grooving to the beat, smiling towards the camera. Below the video, she wrote "Meeting BTS is... Better Than Smizing".

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the award this day. This is their second consecutive win since their first win last year.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

