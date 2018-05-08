1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: Before & After of BTS V Who Became 'King of Shoulders'

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The history of BTS's V becoming a 'king of shoulders' is gaining attention once again.

Before: cute, After: manly >_<

On May 6, photos that show V's changing visuals, especially his growing shoulders, were posted on several online communities. In the pictures uploaded, it can be seen that V had soft looks and slim body shape until the debut period.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

However, from Blood, Sweat & Tears which was the title song of BTS's second full-length album WINGS,'V started to show a totally reversed physical appearance.

In the music video of Blood, Sweat & Tears, V revealed his manly upper body, bringing huge attention.

Fans who saw the music video for the first time thought the man who's on his knees and showing his back would be another member who's famous for having wide shoulders.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

But as the man turned his head around, everybody lost words in wonder. It was V who used to attract many fans with his baby-like face. Since then, V exercised steadily, completing a perfect body that could even be compared to the shoulders of Jin, the member who's famous for wide shoulders among BTS.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

ARMYs who noticed these changes showed responses full of affection such as "Our baby has grown up so well", "What a desirable growth", "He lacks at nothing".

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

