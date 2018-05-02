VIDEO: A Girl Group Covered Dance of BTS FIRE During Their Fan Meeting

BTS's FIRE is a well-known song for its manly and powerful performances. There were numbers of girl group members who covered their dance, and it received a blaze of publicity.

Burn it up!

1. TWICE Dahyun

From a very recent episode of SBS Running man aired on April 29, Dahyun covered the dance of BTS FIRE. While she gave a restrained performance, SBS described: "she perfectly covered the song like a BTS member."

2. Apink Fan meeting

On April 21, Apink in their fan meeting 'Apink 5th 'PANDA' FAN MEETING' covered BTS's FIRE and BIGBANG's Bang Bang Bang. Their sharp performances have gone viral on online communities. Apink also released their practice video afterward, and it reached over 550,000 hits on Youtube in just a week.

Covers of BTS FIRE is truly on "fire". While BTS's original FIRE pulls off their manliness,to whom would you like to vote?

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

