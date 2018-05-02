1 읽는 중

Please Vote For WANNA ONE's Unit Names! Poll Closes on May 6

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Mnet

WANNA ONE's reality TV program Wanna One Go is coming back with the new season Wanna One Go: X-CON. Prior to airing its first episode, they arranged a vote page on the official website of Wanna One Go, encouraging fans to select WANNA ONE's unit names.

Go check the official website!!

Photo from Mnet

WANNA ONE members in a video showed excitements and expectations on their unit performances and asked their fans to participate in voting.

Through a short video clip, each WANNA ONE members introduced the names that they have in mind and explained why they want to be called by those. To name some of the options: 'Nation's brother' expressed one's love toward national producers, 'Coffee' meant to relieve one's tiredness and to give energy, and 'Manhole', showed one's confidence in winning the hearts of female audiences. Aside from these, 8 more options are available on the website.

Photo from Mnet

Photo from Mnet

Wanna One Go: X-CON is planning to reveal the entire process of WANNA ONE's unit formation and their collaborations with the country's best producers. Their unit performances will take off its veil on June 1 (X-CON DAY) in Gocheok SkyDome during the concert 'ONE: THE WORLD'.

Photo from Mnet

The vote has already started on April 30 at 1:01 pm will be opened till May 6, 11:59 pm on the official website of Wanna One Go. The first episode of Wanna One Go: X-CON is airing on May 7, 8 pm.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

