1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why did BTS RM Come Down From Stage With Pain?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

RM lives with worries on his identities; a human Kim Nam Joon and BTS RM. He is unsure how much he needs to reveal himself as Nam Joon when he's on stage and stand in front of the camera as BTS RM.

ARMY appreciate your hard work RM

On the 6th episode of Burn The Stage released by YouTube RED, RM came down from the stage, holding his legs in pain.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

RM said, "I don't know to what extent I should be honest. That's the hardest part for me. Anyway, being an idol star, you don't have a choice but to have two identities. You don't have a choice."

And this episode revealed intertwining scenes of RM smiling on the stage and Nam Joon suffering from his leg pain.

During Wings Tour, RM came down from the stage with pain. Staffs massaged his leg while saying "Take a break here for two minutes." Although RM clearly was in pain, he bore the pain with fortitude.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

After few minutes of break, he went back onto the stage. He seemed so professional, hidden all his pain behind a smile.

Photo from Youtube

Photo from Youtube

RM in the interview said, "those people came here after months and months of waiting" explaining the reason for hiding his pain. "If we have to talk about this sad part and these guidelines, it's very difficult. How much can I share to not look weak to my fans, and still remain faithful to them? How much truth can I get off my chest?"

"People keep telling me that in the end, giving people room for controversy and interpretation is what makes a star. Many have told me so. And if I were clever and smarter, I'd like to do that but I can't be someone I'm not. I always want to communicate with people. If you tell me your story, I'll write that in my story. I want to keep telling a story."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT