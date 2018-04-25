BLACKPINK To Attend 'Sukkiri SUPER LIVE' in Budokan, Tokyo As The Only Korean Artist

1 읽는 중

Photo from NTV

Photo from NTV

BLACKPINK's active promotion in Japan is giving them a strong impression.

Look at them!

On April 21, BLACKPINK attended 'Sukkiri SUPER LIVE' in Nippon Budokan, Tokyo where it is also called as a holy ground of Japan concerts. This big event was sponsored by 'Sukkirri', a famous NTV program.

Photo fromNTV

Photo fromNTV

Photo fromNTV

Photo fromNTV

As the one and only Korean artist, BLACKPINK performed on stage together with well-known artists 'EXILE THE SECOND', 'CHRIS HART', and 'KODA KUMI'.

The members have greeted their fans with fluent Japanese "It's our honor to attend 'Sukkiri's event. Please expect to see us on BLACKPINK tour too!"

Photo fromNTV

Photo fromNTV

BLACKPINK members are continuously communicating with their fans throughout diverse events and concerts. Recently, they even became models of 'PUMA', and 'SUEDEBOW'. Not only their appearance on ads brought attention to viewers but their song As If It's Your Last was used as a CM song (song used in an advertisement).

BLACKPINK is holding their 'BLACKPINK ARENA TOUR 2018' from July 24 in Osaka to Fukuoka and Chiba over their 6 concerts. It is even more meaningful because it's been less than a year since their debut in Japan.

Photo fromNTV

Photo fromNTV

Additionally, BLACKPINK recently completed recording their new album and are gearing up in preparation for their comeback in Korea.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

