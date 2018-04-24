1 읽는 중

사회

Why JIMIN Said He's So Sad Even Though He's Smiling

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from V live Screenshot

Photo from V live Screenshot

Jimin of BTS said he's sad because he lost the A.R.M.Y necklace.

He lost something precious >_<

On April 23, Jimin had time to interact with his fans through NAVER's V Live. On this live broadcast, he talked about episodes related to the see-through clothes they wore at the concert in Japan.

"I looked at the front, wearing see-through clothes and I saw nothing on Jung Kook's back. I was bewildered in the middle of the show because it was the first time I was seeing Jung Kook's bare back," said Jimin, drawing laughter from the fans.

As the fans kept worrying about his physical conditions, he comforted them saying, "My voice is okay. Don't worry about me." Then he added, "I should not drink before concerts. If I drink, my voice won't come out. That's my secret method to managing my throat."

Jimin also explained the story behind losing his A.R.M.Y necklace.

Jimin proudly showing his ARMY necklace, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Jimin proudly showing his ARMY necklace, Photo from Youtube Screenshot

He said, "I always had my A.R.M.Y necklace on but since it's a bit short, I had to take it off when I perform. I used to take it off in the middle and wear it back later. I just used to have it on if I'm not dancing wild but then I lost it. I'm so sad. I was really sad. I felt so bad that I lost it. I'm trying to find it."

BTS is holding a fanmeeting Happy Ever After in Osaka-jo Hall from April 23, 24.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

