PHOTOS: Let's See How BLACKPINK Members Pull Off the See-Throughs

A 'See through' is the latest fashion trend.

So sexy

Black see-through does not only appeal sexiness but also brings out a feeling of exclusivity.

But too much of a good thing isn't always good. There must be a limit in a see-through fashion.

BLACKPINK is a girl group who could pull off the see-through fashion in both chic and sexy way.

Their fashion also provides an example of how white see-through should be dressed.

Let's see how BLACKPINK pull off the 'see-through'.

1. Plain patterned see-through

A plain patterned mesh see-through shouldn't have low cut necklines.

Among all see-throughs, plain patterned one is the most glitzy one. To avoid going over the line, a low neckline isn't recommended.

Lisa chose a casual see-through, revealing more of her arm and shoulder parts instead of the chest area to maintain elegance.

Jennie wore a thin see-through but it didn't appeal too much of sexiness by having a ribbon around her neck area.

2. Flower patterned see-through

Flower patterned see-through is eye-catching.

Because flower pattern + see-through together seem 'too much'.

Thus, this type of see-throughs is usually printed on the arm area. It still looks sexy enough.

3. White see-through used as an innerwear

White see-through is more challenging than a black see-through. While it looks pure and special, it isn't easy to match with everyday clothes.

However, white see-through is a very efficient innerwear.

It never looks too much when white see-through covers a bit of neck and wrist area.

But of course, everything looks perfect on Jennie.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

