PHOTOS: Let's See How BLACKPINK Members Pull Off the See-Throughs

A 'See through' is the latest fashion trend.
So sexy
Black see-through does not only appeal sexiness but also brings out a feeling of exclusivity.
But too much of a good thing isn't always good. There must be a limit in a see-through fashion.
BLACKPINK is a girl group who could pull off the see-through fashion in both chic and sexy way.
Their fashion also provides an example of how white see-through should be dressed.
Let's see how BLACKPINK pull off the 'see-through'.
1. Plain patterned see-through
A plain patterned mesh see-through shouldn't have low cut necklines.
Among all see-throughs, plain patterned one is the most glitzy one. To avoid going over the line, a low neckline isn't recommended.
Lisa chose a casual see-through, revealing more of her arm and shoulder parts instead of the chest area to maintain elegance.
Jennie wore a thin see-through but it didn't appeal too much of sexiness by having a ribbon around her neck area.
2. Flower patterned see-through
Flower patterned see-through is eye-catching.
Because flower pattern + see-through together seem 'too much'.
Thus, this type of see-throughs is usually printed on the arm area. It still looks sexy enough.
3. White see-through used as an innerwear
White see-through is more challenging than a black see-through. While it looks pure and special, it isn't easy to match with everyday clothes.
However, white see-through is a very efficient innerwear.
It never looks too much when white see-through covers a bit of neck and wrist area.
But of course, everything looks perfect on Jennie.
By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com