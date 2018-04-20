"BTS Is Big, Let's Hope The Hype Helps Other Asian Acts" Japanese Media Praises BTS

A strict Japanese music industry has praised BTS's global growth.

Wow, again!

On April 19, one of the Japanese media The Japan Times wrote an article about BTS with a title "BTS is big, let's hope the hype helps other Asian acts".

About BTS's Japanese album that has dominated US's Billboard 200 chart, The Japan Times has mentioned: "It's a rare sight among Japanese artists". They found it impressive that Billboard chart and Oricon Chart got affected whenever BTS's albums and songs were newly released. They said BTS's album FACE YOURSELF ranked no.1 on Oricon chart and it outperformed AKB48, a girl group representing Japan.

The Japan Times especially reported "K-Pop is prominent, yet it is controversial as a big hit in American markets. However, BTS is growing globally after Psy's appearance. Their remarkable activities helped Asian artists who dreamt of entering American music industry".

Upon releasing second full-length Japanese album YOUTH in September 2016, BTS released a Korean album LOVE YOURSELF 承 HER, in October 2017, and their third full-length album FACE YOURSELF dominated Japan.

BTS had a fan meeting in Yokohama Arena April 18 to 21 and is scheduled to have another one in Osaka-jō Hall from April 23 to 24.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

