1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"BTS Is Big, Let's Hope The Hype Helps Other Asian Acts" Japanese Media Praises BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

A strict Japanese music industry has praised BTS's global growth.

Wow, again!

On April 19, one of the Japanese media The Japan Times wrote an article about BTS with a title "BTS is big, let's hope the hype helps other Asian acts".

About BTS's Japanese album that has dominated US's Billboard 200 chart, The Japan Times has mentioned: "It's a rare sight among Japanese artists". They found it impressive that Billboard chart and Oricon Chart got affected whenever BTS's albums and songs were newly released. They said BTS's album FACE YOURSELF ranked no.1 on Oricon chart and it outperformed AKB48, a girl group representing Japan.

The Japan Times especially reported "K-Pop is prominent, yet it is controversial as a big hit in American markets. However, BTS is growing globally after Psy's appearance. Their remarkable activities helped Asian artists who dreamt of entering American music industry".

Upon releasing second full-length Japanese album YOUTH in September 2016, BTS released a Korean album LOVE YOURSELF 承 HER, in October 2017, and their third full-length album FACE YOURSELF dominated Japan.

BTS had a fan meeting in Yokohama Arena April 18 to 21 and is scheduled to have another one in Osaka-jō Hall from April 23 to 24.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT