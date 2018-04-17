1 읽는 중

"What's with Your Hairstyle?" 'A Real Buddy' BTS' RM and J-HOPE's Hilarious Conversation in an Airport

BTS at airport [Ilgan Sports]

BTS was spotted in Gimpo International Airport on April 13 to attend a fan meeting taking place in Japan. Regardless of their early departure, fans have gathered up on site to see BTS.

We are buddy-buddy!

Members left the departure gate with a natural look while RM and J-Hope's friendly conversation has drawn the attention of the fans.

RM and J-Hope were on the escalator. RM said, "What's with your hairstyle?" "You adonized yourself after a long time" when he saw J-Hope's shaggy hair. J-Hope seemed familiar with his joke, firing back "I put time on my hair because we came to an airport after a long time".

After releasing their third album FACE YOURSELF in Japan, BTS is having a hectic schedule going back and forth between Korea and Japan. Their official fan meeting 'BTS Japan Official Fan meeting VOL.4~Happy Ever After~' will take place on April 18 to 21 in Yokohama Arena, and in Osaka-jō Hall on April 23 to 24.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

