The singer-actress appeared in a chic bob without the hair extensions.

Suzy had to chop her hair off for her role in the TV series, While You Were Sleeping, which aired its final episode in November 2017.

When she made her comeback as a solo singer in January, however, she rocked a long, wavy hair.

Long-haired Suzy

Short-haired Suzy

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com