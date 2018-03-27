'Boy In Luv' Is the Eighth BTS M/V to Reach over 200M Views

BTS' 'Boy In Luv' M/V reached over 200M views on YouTube.

'Boy In Luv,' the title song of BTS' second mini album 'Skool Luv Affair' released in 2014, reached over 200 million views on YouTube as of March 27.

The list keeps growing!

This is only counting the views of the M/V uploaded on the YouTube channel @1theK. Count the views from @ibighit, the official YouTube account of BigHit Entertainment, and you have near 300M views on 'Boy In Luv.'

'Boy In Luv' is based on a powerful rock rhythm and fierce hip-hop drum beats. The song speaks for a naive yet passionate teenage boy in love, who says that he "will not give up even though you don't know how I feel" and "will run towards you till the end."

BTS was the first Korean group to have two M/Vs ('DNA' and 'FIRE') with over 300 million views on YouTube.

Six BTS M/Vs - 'Dope' 'Blood Sweat & Tears' 'Not Today' 'Save ME' 'MIC Drop Remix' 'Boy In luv' - count over 200M views, and four M/Vs - 'Spring Day' 'Danger' 'I NEED U' 'Hormone War' - count over 100M views.

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com