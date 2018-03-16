1 읽는 중

WANNA ONE Tops March Brand Reputation Chart

Again, Wanna One takes the crown for having best boy band brand value in March!

A "Golden Age" for Wanna One!

Photo from Innisfree

Korea Reputation Center released boy band brand big data results from February 9 to March 10, 2018.

Wanna One ranked first with a brand reputation index of 11.642.511. This is a 21.79% drop compared to February's index of 14,886,529.

Wanna One.

BTS was the runner-up with a brand reputation index of 10,990,072. This is a 43.45% fall from February's index of 19,433,248.

iKON ranked third with an index of 7,117,436. This is a 15.68% fall from February's index of 8,441,289.

EXO ranked fourth in brand reputation with an index of 7,064,200, recording a 5.35% drop compared to February's index of 7,463,443.

Korean Reputation Center stated "Ranking first on the boy band brand reputation analysis for March, Wanna One ranked first linked with the keywords "good, congratulate, happy." The keyword analysis showed "Promise, Kang Daniel, comeback" as the most frequently searched results.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

