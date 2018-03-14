1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Why LEE DONG-WOOK♥SUZY Were Meant To Be

중앙일보

입력

CAPTION: &#34;I&#39;m Suzy&#39;s ideal guy&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

CAPTION: &#34;I&#39;m Suzy&#39;s ideal guy&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

Lee Dong-wook and Suzy, the newest celebrity couple who announced their relationship to the public, first met six years ago. Here's a sketch of the SBS entertainment show 'Strong Heart' aired on October 9, 2012.

"Age doesn't matter in the face of true love."

Back then, Suzy selected Lee Dong-wook as her ideal type. She even gifted him with a caricature that she had personally drawn. Lee Dong-wook was seemingly touched by the gesture, and Suzy blushed.

CAPTION: &#34;Suzy&#39;s self-drawn MC Dongwook&#39;s caricature&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

CAPTION: &#34;Suzy&#39;s self-drawn MC Dongwook&#39;s caricature&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

Boom, co-host of the show, prophesied, "This is all tangible evidence, speaking of your Prince Charming on TV as a newbie to the entertainment scene." And the prophecy came true.

In a year-end award that same year, Suzy appeared as the presenter for the award that Lee Dong-wook would receive. Side-by-side with Yoo Jae-suk, she awarded Lee Dong-wook with the newcomer award (MC category) at the 2012 SBS Entertainment Awards. Donning an off-shoulder top, Suzy again blushed, shyly putting flowers in Lee Dong-wook's hands.

CAPTION: &#34;Congratulations&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

CAPTION: &#34;Congratulations&#34; Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

In an interview seven years back, Lee Dong-wook was asked, "what type of girls he liked." He answered, "someone who laughs a lot." He added "Someone I can talk to. Who laughs a lot and gets what I'm saying."

An 18-year-old back then, Suzy was asked, "How much age difference can you cover?" Suzy nonchalantly answered, "Age doesn't matter when it comes to love." Between her and Lee, there's an age difference of 13 years.

CAPTION: Lee Dong-wook♥Suzy. Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

CAPTION: Lee Dong-wook♥Suzy. Photo from SBS &#39;Hanbam TV&#39;

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT