Why LEE DONG-WOOK♥SUZY Were Meant To Be

Lee Dong-wook and Suzy, the newest celebrity couple who announced their relationship to the public, first met six years ago. Here's a sketch of the SBS entertainment show 'Strong Heart' aired on October 9, 2012.

"Age doesn't matter in the face of true love."

Back then, Suzy selected Lee Dong-wook as her ideal type. She even gifted him with a caricature that she had personally drawn. Lee Dong-wook was seemingly touched by the gesture, and Suzy blushed.

Boom, co-host of the show, prophesied, "This is all tangible evidence, speaking of your Prince Charming on TV as a newbie to the entertainment scene." And the prophecy came true.

In a year-end award that same year, Suzy appeared as the presenter for the award that Lee Dong-wook would receive. Side-by-side with Yoo Jae-suk, she awarded Lee Dong-wook with the newcomer award (MC category) at the 2012 SBS Entertainment Awards. Donning an off-shoulder top, Suzy again blushed, shyly putting flowers in Lee Dong-wook's hands.

In an interview seven years back, Lee Dong-wook was asked, "what type of girls he liked." He answered, "someone who laughs a lot." He added "Someone I can talk to. Who laughs a lot and gets what I'm saying."

An 18-year-old back then, Suzy was asked, "How much age difference can you cover?" Suzy nonchalantly answered, "Age doesn't matter when it comes to love." Between her and Lee, there's an age difference of 13 years.

