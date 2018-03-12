BTS Wins Two Categories at iHeartRadio Music Awards

"Congratulations ARMY!"

ARMY's two months of efforts finally paid off. On March 11, BTS won 'Best Boy Band' and 'Best Fan Army' at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards held in California, U.S.

While nominated for two categories, BTS couldn't attend the awards due to a new album on the way. So BTS decided to say thanks to fans online.

RM stated "We congratulate BTS ARMY for receiving THE BEST FAN ARMY AWARD," letting all the world know that the true recipients of the award were not BTS but ARMYs.

BTS always gives the credit to fans whenever the group wins an award, with the words "Our ARMY wins".

But this time, ARMYs really deserved the award. ARMYs worked themselves to the bone for two months, voting for BTS.

The 'Best Fan Army' category decided its winner by votes on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media accounts. Counting posts or retweets with hashtags of the fandom name, and with retweets being limited to 50 per day per account, the category winner represents what a big and active a fandom the group has.

RM expressed gratitude, stating "I sincerely thank you" and "This award shines a light on ARMY's passion and devotion."

As for winning 'Best Boy Band,' he noted "First of all thanks to ARMY. Thank you for voting for us. There are no words to fully express my gratitude," and added, "We'll be a better BTS." With BTS, ARMYs always come first.

RM shouted "You guys are the world's greatest fandom" and the rest of the members followed, shouting "Our ARMY wins" "Thank you" "Congrats you guys."

iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates its fifth awards this year. The awards are hosted by iHeartRadio, an internet music platform under iHeartMedia. Counting over 250 million monthly listeners, iHeartRadio has around 850 broadcasting stations over 150 regions in the U.S. and funds around 1500 radio programs.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

