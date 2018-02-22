WATCH: Guess How Many BTS M/Vs Have Surpassed 100M Views?

Out of all the Korean artists, BTS has the most M/Vs reaching over 100 million views.

We dare you to guess.

An internationally popular boy group, twelve M/Vs of BTS have surpassed 100 million views and many are close to making the cut.

And out of the twelve, four have been viewed over 200 million. The view count continues to escalate, heading for 300 million views.

So get comfortable and grab a bowl of popcorn, cause here comes twelve M/Vs that you can't take your eyes off of.

1. FIRE -288M Views

2. DNA - 284M Views

3. DOPE - 271M Views

4. Blood Sweat & Tears - 261M Views

5. Not Today - 196M Views

6. Boy In Luv - 190M Views

7. Save ME - 190M Views

8. I NEED U - 119M Views

9. War of Hormone - 118M Views

10. MIC Drop - 168M Views

11. Danger - 106M Views

12. Spring Day - 152M Views

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

