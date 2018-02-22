1 읽는 중

WATCH: Guess How Many BTS M/Vs Have Surpassed 100M Views?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Out of all the Korean artists, BTS has the most M/Vs reaching over 100 million views.

We dare you to guess.

An internationally popular boy group, twelve M/Vs of BTS have surpassed 100 million views and many are close to making the cut.

And out of the twelve, four have been viewed over 200 million. The view count continues to escalate, heading for 300 million views.

So get comfortable and grab a bowl of popcorn, cause here comes twelve M/Vs that you can't take your eyes off of.

1. FIRE -288M Views 

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

2. DNA - 284M Views 

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

3. DOPE - 271M Views

Photo from Youtube channel 1theK

Photo from Youtube channel 1theK

4. Blood Sweat & Tears - 261M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

5. Not Today - 196M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

6. Boy In Luv - 190M Views

Photo from Youtube channel 1theK

Photo from Youtube channel 1theK

7. Save ME - 190M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

8. I NEED U - 119M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

9. War of Hormone - 118M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

10. MIC Drop - 168M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

11. Danger - 106M Views

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

Photo from Youtube channel @1theK

12. Spring Day - 152M Views 

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

Photo from Youtube channel @ibighit

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

