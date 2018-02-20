1 읽는 중

“No Interpreter Needed” JIMIN and J-HOPE of BTS Charm Japan

Photos from Jimin and J-Hope's guest appearance on a Japanese game show have been revealed.

Jimin and J-Hope are fluent Japanese speakers!

On February 20, photos of Jimin, J-Hope, and the Japanese TV station Abema TV show hosts Saito and were posted on BTS' official Twitter. These shots were taken after the two BTS members' appearance on an hour-long Japanese show titled "Yourself TV" broadcast on February 17.

"With Mr. Saito and Mr. Sakashi. The words say 'bald-headed,'" read the tweet, with the hashtags #JIMIN and #Hobi.

The foursome is spotted jolly and giddy in the series of selfies and Polaroid snaps published on Twitter. The Polaroid snap, in particular, has the words 'bald-headed' written in Japanese, with the arrow pointing at the Japanese host.

During the hour-long show, the two BTS members and two Japanese hosts played five different games.

Jimin and J-Hope guested on the show to promote the band's most recent Japanese single titled "Face Yourself."

As Jimin and J-Hope are fluent Japanese speakers, no interpreter was present at the studio.

Is there anything BTS is not good at?

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

