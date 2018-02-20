1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK of BTS Has a Competition? Another Top Star Fan of IU

중앙일보

입력

Instagram @dlwlrma

Instagram @dlwlrma

IU is a singer that is admired by a handful of fellow stars including Jungkook of BTS.

Too bad, Jungkook!

TWICE is also a known IU fan. Every time the nine-piece girl group encounters IU, they seem fidgety from the excitement of meeting their "idol."

IU likewise cherishes such admiration and adoration from fellow artists.

On February 17, IU Instagrammed ten photos from Gaon Chart Awards. IU is holding a flower in her mouth in the last photo.

As it turns out, Nayeon of TWICE had given the flower to the 24-year-old singer-songwriter at the Awards ceremony. The sight of the TWICE star attempting to gift the flower to IU was spotted by fans in the audience.

Online community

Online community

Online community

Online community

Online community

Online community

IU reciprocated Nayeon's admiration by posting the photo of the flower on her Instagram. Fans were touched by the two's display of friendship.

IU has no shortage of top star fans, it seems. We hope the two top K-pop stars continue to cherish their friendship!

Online community

Online community

Online community

Online community

Instagram @dlwlrma

Instagram @dlwlrma

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT