JUNGKOOK of BTS Has a Competition? Another Top Star Fan of IU

IU is a singer that is admired by a handful of fellow stars including Jungkook of BTS.

TWICE is also a known IU fan. Every time the nine-piece girl group encounters IU, they seem fidgety from the excitement of meeting their "idol."

IU likewise cherishes such admiration and adoration from fellow artists.

On February 17, IU Instagrammed ten photos from Gaon Chart Awards. IU is holding a flower in her mouth in the last photo.

As it turns out, Nayeon of TWICE had given the flower to the 24-year-old singer-songwriter at the Awards ceremony. The sight of the TWICE star attempting to gift the flower to IU was spotted by fans in the audience.

IU reciprocated Nayeon's admiration by posting the photo of the flower on her Instagram. Fans were touched by the two's display of friendship.

IU has no shortage of top star fans, it seems. We hope the two top K-pop stars continue to cherish their friendship!

