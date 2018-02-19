JUNGKOOK Says This Is What It Takes to Marry Him!

Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS, reveals what it takes for someone to marry him!

Keep a bell handy, ARMYs!

Jungkook appeared on Mnet's 'New Yang Nam Show' aired last February. Asked what it takes to marry him, Jungkook answered, "To hear the sound of bells when passing someone by." Apparently, Jungkook was immersed in the Japanese animated romantic drama film 'Your Name.' In the film, the main characters who switch bodies with one another hear the sounds of bells when they pass each other by.

J-Hope scolded him, saying that Jungkook "watched too many movies."

Jungkook said, "After watching 'Your Name,' I wondered if that could be." The MC, upon hearing this, mentioned that "Jungkook really is naive."



So, all in all, if you want to marry Jungkook!

Jungkook should hear bells when you pass him by!!



☞ Here's the teaser for the New Yang Nam Show!



