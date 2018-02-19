1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

JUNGKOOK Says This Is What It Takes to Marry Him!

중앙일보

입력

Jungkook, the Golden Maknae of BTS, reveals what it takes for someone to marry him!

Keep a bell handy, ARMYs!

Translated in article. Photo from New Yang Nam Show.

Translated in article. Photo from New Yang Nam Show.

Jungkook appeared on Mnet's 'New Yang Nam Show' aired last February. Asked what it takes to marry him, Jungkook answered, "To hear the sound of bells when passing someone by." Apparently, Jungkook was immersed in the Japanese animated romantic drama film 'Your Name.' In the film, the main characters who switch bodies with one another hear the sounds of bells when they pass each other by.

Photo from &#39;Your Name.&#39;

Photo from &#39;Your Name.&#39;

J-Hope scolded him, saying that Jungkook "watched too many movies."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Jungkook said, "After watching 'Your Name,' I wondered if that could be." The MC, upon hearing this, mentioned that "Jungkook really is naive."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community


So, all in all, if you want to marry Jungkook!
Jungkook should hear bells when you pass him by!!

☞ Here's the teaser for the New Yang Nam Show!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT