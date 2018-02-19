1 읽는 중

사회

"Brother from Another Mother" STEVE AOKI on His Friendship with BTS

중앙일보

입력

World-famous DJ Steve Aoki hints at being friends with BTS! The two artists worked on MIC Drop Remix together in November 2017.

Everyone falls in love with BTS

In a February 13th-held interview with Chicago Tribune, Steve Aoki stated "I love K-Pop and am so happy that BTS is having so much success and that my remix was so successful around the world. I'm glad that I was able to be a part of that."

Having announced that a new collaboration with BTS is on its way, Aoki stated that he would "go back anytime" to South Korea. "We have a few other collaborations in the works and they're going to blow your mind." He added "This is their time. They (BTS) are all such great guys."

He also shared a story in which RM and he exchanged clothes. Aoki said "He(RM) said, "I love your sweater," so I gave it to him. So he took off his jacket and said, "Here, take this." Aoki added "Whenever I see him, I light up like fireworks. Next time, I'm going to tackle him, because I love the guy so much. We're definitely brothers from different mothers."

MIC Drop Remix landed No.28 on Billboard Hot 100 right after release, a record for K-Pop groups. The track has also been played during an official NBA match.

관련기사

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

