BTS the "Universe Superstar" Collects Over 170M♥·1M Views with 43-minute VLIVE

BTS was indeed the VLIVE "universe superstar," and for two consecutive years, no less.

The February 12th-aired '2018 GLOBAL VLIVE TOP 10 - BTS' awarded BTS for settling among the top 10 channels with the most VLIVE activities, plays, comments, and hearts (likes). The 43-minute VLIVE clip collected over 170 million hearts and over a million views.

On behalf of the members, "big brother" Jin stated, "This is all thanks to ARMY. You gift us with good things, and I don't know how to repay you," blowing a kiss as a thank you for the two-year win.

Members said "Last year was an unforgettable year. Records and data can't define our efforts, but I feel good to think that our efforts didn't go unnoticed." They added, "we were busy up to our necks, we couldn't catch a breath to feel the joy. This is all thanks to ARMY."

They also shared their plans for the new year. J-Hope is busy working on his mix-tape and Jungkook is learning how to play the piano. The two promised fans to share their work via VLIVE.

ARMYs round the world sent congratulatory videos, adding on to the fun and joy. Jimin said, "ARMYs always thank us for giving them a good time, for being by their side, but we're thankful too."

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

