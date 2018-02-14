1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS the "Universe Superstar" Collects Over 170M♥·1M Views with 43-minute VLIVE

중앙일보

입력

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

BTS was indeed the VLIVE "universe superstar," and for two consecutive years, no less.

For two consecutive years, no less.

The February 12th-aired '2018 GLOBAL VLIVE TOP 10 - BTS' awarded BTS for settling among the top 10 channels with the most VLIVE activities, plays, comments, and hearts (likes). The 43-minute VLIVE clip collected over 170 million hearts and over a million views.

On behalf of the members, "big brother" Jin stated, "This is all thanks to ARMY. You gift us with good things, and I don't know how to repay you," blowing a kiss as a thank you for the two-year win.

Members said "Last year was an unforgettable year. Records and data can't define our efforts, but I feel good to think that our efforts didn't go unnoticed." They added, "we were busy up to our necks, we couldn't catch a breath to feel the joy. This is all thanks to ARMY."

They also shared their plans for the new year. J-Hope is busy working on his mix-tape and Jungkook is learning how to play the piano. The two promised fans to share their work via VLIVE.

ARMYs round the world sent congratulatory videos, adding on to the fun and joy. Jimin said, "ARMYs always thank us for giving them a good time, for being by their side, but we're thankful too."

Photo from V LIVE

Photo from V LIVE

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT