BTS Records Biggest Sales Volume on Gaon Chart

BTS recorded over 1.58 million sales, breaking its own record.

Setting new records always.

According to Gaon Chart, as of February 12, the September-released BTS album 'LOVE YOURSELF: Her,' recorded over 92,391 sales in January, resulting in a total of 1,585,834 sales. The record is by far the biggest number on Gaon Chart's data.

According to monthly sales in September, the album sold over 1.2 million, putting an end to a 16-year vacancy of albums selling over 1.2 million after K-pop group god's fourth album released in November 2001 recorded 1,441,209 sales (according to Music Industry Association of Korea).

The album broke records overseas as well. It charted seventh on Billboard 200 in the U.S., and landed No.14 in UK's official album chart, setting new records for K-pop artists.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com