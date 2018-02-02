1 읽는 중

Fashion Items Co-designed by BLACKPINK's LISA Sell Out in Less Than a Day

NONAGON Official Website (www.nona9on.com)

Lisa of BLACKPINK is collaborating with a fashion merchandise corporation, Samsung C&T Corporation.

Lisa is definitely the hottest fashionista in the K-pop scene.

The corporation announced that fashion items including denim, jackets, pants, shorts, and hoodies will be available for sale starting February 1.

Nonagon is a casual fashion brand co-established by Samsung C&T and YG Entertainment. Its most recent collection which will be dubbed "Lovely and Wild" includes Lisa's favorite picks such as denim trucker jacket and hoodies.

Lisa participated in the design process, picking out colors, items, and styles that she likes.

The products incorporate some of Lisa's favorite colors, which are purple and yellow. The items designed by Lisa sold out in less than a day.

On February 27, Lisa will visit a pop-up store in Cheongdam-dong, located in the Gangnam district of Seoul, to talk about the project and meet with fans.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

