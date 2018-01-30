American Vogue Officials Fall Silent at Sight of BTS' JUNGKOOK

BTS' baby member Jungkook's drop dead gorgeous looks seem to have mesmerized the officials of Vogue, an American fashion and lifestyle magazine.

Another "Worldwide Handsome" on the way?

Recently, the renowned fashion magazine Vogue had a video shoot with the world-famous K-pop band BTS.

Vogue stated "Jungkook, the youngest, is so striking in person," and that "an audible hush falls when he enters."

Vogue further described the situation, stating that "(although the) audible hush…startl[ed] him(Jungkook) slightly…he heads straight for the makeup chair to wait for his touch-up, singing softly to pass the time."

On the photo shoot, BTS showed off their casual charms. The photos show BTS members playing arcade games or having a little party of their own inside a limousine.

By Grace and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

