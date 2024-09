EXO's Kai had a birthday party on January 13, yet it was Kai who gifted fans with a cover of Sunmi's 'Gashina.'

He's surprisingly good.

'2018 KAI ☆ BIRTHDAY PARTY' was held at COEX Artium for an hour. EXO's Kai and fans celebrated Kai's birthday and had a great time.

Kai performed to Sunmi's 'Gashina' and fans cheered him on.

Here's the clip of Kai dancing to 'Gashina.'

The clip has been viewed by 200,000 on Twitter as of January 15.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com