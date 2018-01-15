“A Surprise Gift for ARMYs”…V of BTS Surprises Fans with Raven-black Hair

V of BTS surprised fans with raven-black hair.

How do you like his new hairdo?

BTS held the 4th official fan meeting for two days from January 13 to 14 at Gocheok SKy Dome located in Guro district of Seoul. In the event titled "BTS 4th MUSTER Happy Ever After," V was sporting a new hairstyle: his hair was dyed raven-black, which is a departure from his typical lighter shade hair.

And fans are loving his new look. It's been reported that BTS fans have been wanting V to try a darker hair shade.

On January 14, V uploaded a photo of himself in his usual light hair shade with a caption that read "Say goodbye to this hairdo."

