1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

How BLACKPINK's JENNIE Played with the Hearts of Male Celebrities

중앙일보

입력

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

Jennie of BLACKPINK guested on Aneun Hyeongnim, a talk show broadcast on JTBC and played with the hearts of male hosts. The panel of hosts consists of Kang Ho-dong, Lee Sang-min, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Young-chul, Lee Soo-geun, Kim Hee-chul, and Min Kyung-hoon.

She is the master of backhanded compliments!

"I didn't want to be partners with Min because I tend to fall in love easily," she said, sparking a romantic tension. At this, Min blushed, waving his hand and saying "no way."

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

But when asked about whom she likes best "personality-wise," she chose Lee Soo-geun.

Lee Soo-geun, emboldened by Jennie's choice, flirted with her saying, "you like a man with a handsome face, huh?" which she flatly denied, "no, I don't care about looks at all."

"But I'm not that bad, right?" Lee asked again, but Jennie wasn't going to offer him fake compliments. "You look bad but I don't mind," was her reply.

She said she only picked him because he "looks like a nice person." Kim Young-chul weighed in, claiming that he is "also a nice person," to which Jennie responded: "Looks still matter to a certain degree."

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

Who was the most handsome of the seven hosts in Jennie's eyes?

Jennie replied, "Ho-dong," explaining that she prefers a bulky body figure.

"Hee-chul looks like he could be in a Japanese anime," Jennie complimented the self-proclaimed most good-looking member of the panel. "But I'm not really into animes," she added, emphasizing that he is not her type.

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

"Your hair makes your face looks bigger," were the words Jennie told Ho-dong, who was initially pleased by her compliment. "I was only talking about your physique when I said you're good-looking," she added.

The hosts of Aneun Hyeongnim were uplifted by Jennie's backhanded compliment, only to be devastated a moment later.

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

ⓒ JTBC

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT