How BLACKPINK's JENNIE Played with the Hearts of Male Celebrities

Jennie of BLACKPINK guested on Aneun Hyeongnim, a talk show broadcast on JTBC and played with the hearts of male hosts. The panel of hosts consists of Kang Ho-dong, Lee Sang-min, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Young-chul, Lee Soo-geun, Kim Hee-chul, and Min Kyung-hoon.

She is the master of backhanded compliments!

"I didn't want to be partners with Min because I tend to fall in love easily," she said, sparking a romantic tension. At this, Min blushed, waving his hand and saying "no way."

But when asked about whom she likes best "personality-wise," she chose Lee Soo-geun.

Lee Soo-geun, emboldened by Jennie's choice, flirted with her saying, "you like a man with a handsome face, huh?" which she flatly denied, "no, I don't care about looks at all."

"But I'm not that bad, right?" Lee asked again, but Jennie wasn't going to offer him fake compliments. "You look bad but I don't mind," was her reply.

She said she only picked him because he "looks like a nice person." Kim Young-chul weighed in, claiming that he is "also a nice person," to which Jennie responded: "Looks still matter to a certain degree."

Who was the most handsome of the seven hosts in Jennie's eyes?

Jennie replied, "Ho-dong," explaining that she prefers a bulky body figure.

"Hee-chul looks like he could be in a Japanese anime," Jennie complimented the self-proclaimed most good-looking member of the panel. "But I'm not really into animes," she added, emphasizing that he is not her type.

"Your hair makes your face looks bigger," were the words Jennie told Ho-dong, who was initially pleased by her compliment. "I was only talking about your physique when I said you're good-looking," she added.

The hosts of Aneun Hyeongnim were uplifted by Jennie's backhanded compliment, only to be devastated a moment later.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

