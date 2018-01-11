BREAKING: EXO Wins Both Global & Domestic Popularity Awards

EXO once again showed the world that they are the most popular K-pop group in and out of Korea.

The nine-member boy band won the prestigious "Popularity Award" and "Asia Icon Award" at The 32nd Golden Disc Awards held on January 11 at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan City.

EXO led both global and domestic polls by huge margins of 31.97% and 27% respectively, followed by BTS who scored 26.10% and 19%.

The Popularity Award is based 100% on voting, and the winner of the global poll wins the "Global Popularity Award" while the winner of the domestic poll is given the "Genie Music Popularity Award." This year, EXO was crowned the winner of both.

The Golden Disc Awards is one of the most well-reputed music awards in South Korea. This year's awards ceremony is held for two days from January 10 to 11.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

