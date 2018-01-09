SNSD YOONA Is Filling in for IU on “Hyori's Home Stay”

Yoona of Girls' Generation is replacing IU as the new part-timer at Hyori’sHome Stay, a popular reality show broadcast on JTBC.

IU will be missed, but we are thrilled to have Yoona.

On January 9, photos of Yoona hard at work surfaced online.

In the photos, Yoona is wearing a white down jacket and a black baseball hat, shopping for groceries with Lee Sang-soon, Lee Hyori's husband.

Hyori’s Home Stay is filmed in Jeju, an island located along the southern coast of Korea. The second season will air in the first half of the year.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

