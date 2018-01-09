BTS Face Reading ⑤ JIMIN the Captivator of Crowds



Face reading, or physiognomy, is the practice of interpreting one's facial features to assess character or personality, and even predict fate (believe it or not). A renowned physiognomist of Korea named Baek Jae-kwon rendered face reading analyses of the seven boys of BTS. What does 2018 have in store for the sensational K-pop boy band? Let's take a look.

“He is a totally different person on and off the stage.”

Jimin is a true professional. He is a totally different person on and off the stage. He knows what he wants and he is persistent in pursuing his goals. He is a charismatic performer who has the power to captivate the audience. He is dedicated to his profession.

No wonder Jimin is so loved by fans!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

