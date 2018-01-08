BREAKING: YOONA of SNSD to Replace IU on "Hyori's Home Stay"

Who will succeed IU as the new guest star of Hyori's Home Stay?

What do you think of Yoona as IU's successor on the show?

A representative at JTBC told the press that Yoona of Girls' Generation will replace IU on the popular reality show. The first episode was filmed on January 8 and further details remain undisclosed.

As IU's role in the show was much adored, fans are looking forward to how Yoona will fill the singer-songwriter's absence.

Hyori's Home Stay takes place in Jeju, an island located along the southern coast of Korea. The second season will air in the first half of the year.

By Grace and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

